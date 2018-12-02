17,543 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 145,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 42,938 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 226,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after acquiring an additional 77,923 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,301,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,046,000 after buying an additional 159,619 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after buying an additional 25,243 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4,736.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 466,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after buying an additional 456,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO opened at $46.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $58.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 81.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. HSBC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

