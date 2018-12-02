19,303 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 39.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 8.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.5% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 30,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 11.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

In related news, President Sona Chawla sold 27,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $2,202,885.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 253,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,474,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie A. Streeter sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $389,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,331 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KSS stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.23%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

