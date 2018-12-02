$2.30 EPS Expected for AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings of $2.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings per share of $2.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.26 to $9.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AvalonBay Communities.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $575.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.87 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 36.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Scotiabank set a $183.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.41.

NYSE:AVB opened at $190.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.38. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $152.65 and a 12 month high of $190.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.21%.

In related news, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.88, for a total value of $373,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 1,880 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $347,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,732 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 40,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 287 apartment communities containing 84,043 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 16 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.