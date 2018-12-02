20,548 Shares in InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of InterDigital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 108.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter worth $591,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 5.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDCC. BidaskClub raised InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet cut InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $75.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.22 and a 1 year high of $85.85.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.59 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James J. Nolan sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $406,523.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

