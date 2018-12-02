20,946 Shares in William Lyon Homes (WLH) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,946 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 47,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 79,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get William Lyon Homes alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthew R. Zaist acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,979.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 83,300 shares of William Lyon Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $979,608.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,234,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,040,389.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,810 in the last quarter. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on shares of William Lyon Homes and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. William Lyon Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

William Lyon Homes stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 0.14. William Lyon Homes has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $32.95.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $534.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that William Lyon Homes will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “20,946 Shares in William Lyon Homes (WLH) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/20946-shares-in-william-lyon-homes-wlh-purchased-by-victory-capital-management-inc.html.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers, as well as to luxury home and active adult markets under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH).

Receive News & Ratings for William Lyon Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Lyon Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.