2,449 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Purchased by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 7.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 225,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Paychex by 28.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 941,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,324,000 after purchasing an additional 206,536 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,181,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1,738.6% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 148,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 139,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 47,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $3,472,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Doody acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,493.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.93.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $70.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.36 and a fifty-two week high of $76.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $862.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.39 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.84%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

