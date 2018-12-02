27,220 Shares in Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,220 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jafra Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $3,297,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,962,000 after buying an additional 1,173,389 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Devon Energy by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,738,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,421,000 after buying an additional 142,600 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 489,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,532,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Devon Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.27.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.95.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

