28,955 Shares in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) Purchased by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Mid Penn Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $497,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 12,689.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 187,544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 23.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPB opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Steven T. Boyer purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 3,897 shares of company stock worth $103,815 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

