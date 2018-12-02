2U Inc (TWOU) Shares Sold by Axiom International Investors LLC DE

Axiom International Investors LLC DE reduced its holdings in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,043 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58,617 shares during the quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE’s holdings in 2U were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWOU. BidaskClub upgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. DA Davidson set a $80.00 price target on 2U and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on 2U from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 2U from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, First Analysis set a $95.00 price target on 2U and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.23.

TWOU opened at $58.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.13 and a beta of 0.34. 2U Inc has a 1 year low of $47.83 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 2U Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 75,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $6,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,090,224.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $840,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,312.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

