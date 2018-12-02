$305.20 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (WBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post sales of $305.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $303.30 million to $306.13 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $270.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $302.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

In other Webster Financial news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $120,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,792 shares in the company, valued at $527,783.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 12.3% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 60,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.17. 500,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $51.69 and a 12 month high of $69.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

