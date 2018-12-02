3,216 Shares in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 28.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,337,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,336,000 after purchasing an additional 299,273 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 267.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,318,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,534,000 after purchasing an additional 959,928 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,077,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,813 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 25.8% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 450,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,923,000 after purchasing an additional 92,269 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,990,000 after purchasing an additional 18,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Yount Michael sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.38, for a total value of $131,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,248.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Breon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total value of $599,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,183.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on WCG shares. Argus raised their target price on WellCare Health Plans from $265.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WellCare Health Plans from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 target price on WellCare Health Plans and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on WellCare Health Plans from $292.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WellCare Health Plans currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.20.

Shares of NYSE WCG opened at $254.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.06 and a 52-week high of $324.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

