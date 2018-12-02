$36.37 Million in Sales Expected for Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) to report $36.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $34.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $136.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.72 million to $137.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $163.84 million, with estimates ranging from $162.30 million to $165.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.22 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCMD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

In other news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 23,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $1,233,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,783,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brent Moen purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.22 per share, with a total value of $48,798.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,012,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,816,000 after acquiring an additional 63,944 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 50,481.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 76,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 76,227 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 66.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 50,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 20,055 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 39.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.40. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $73.24.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

