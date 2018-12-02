$369.08 Million in Sales Expected for Forterra Inc (FRTA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) will report $369.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forterra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $363.13 million to $379.10 million. Forterra posted sales of $361.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Forterra will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Forterra.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $434.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.72 million. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Forterra to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Forterra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on Forterra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

Shares of FRTA opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $326.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.43. Forterra has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 19.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 255,108 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,907,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 164,260 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Forterra in the third quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Forterra in the first quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forterra in the second quarter valued at about $796,000.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells water and drainage pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. It also manufactures structural and specialty precast products, and precast concrete bridge girders; and pressure, prestressed concrete, and bar-wrapped concrete pipes. The company serves water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, and drainage; and contractors, distributors, municipalities, and utilities waterworks.

