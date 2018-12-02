37,004 Shares in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.41% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 200.0% in the second quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $51.22.

