3M Co (MMM) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 1.0% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $20,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in 3M by 3.8% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lifted its stake in 3M by 12.0% during the third quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 2,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 8.2% during the second quarter. REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $207.92 on Friday. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $181.98 and a 1 year high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $121.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.12). 3M had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.32%.

3M announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of 3M from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Argus cut their price target on shares of 3M from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $251.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.16.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $184.50 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $274,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

