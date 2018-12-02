503,320 Shares in Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 503,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,150,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WCN. TD Securities set a $87.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.11. Waste Connections Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.06 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

In other news, COO Darrell W. Chambliss sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $518,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $943,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/503320-shares-in-waste-connections-inc-wcn-purchased-by-william-blair-investment-management-llc.html.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.