503,320 Shares in Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 503,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,150,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WCN. TD Securities set a $87.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.
Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.11. Waste Connections Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.06 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.
In other news, COO Darrell W. Chambliss sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $518,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $943,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
