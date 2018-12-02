$61.59 Million in Sales Expected for Apptio Inc (APTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI) will post sales of $61.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Apptio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.50 million. Apptio posted sales of $52.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apptio will report full year sales of $233.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $233.80 million to $234.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $272.90 million, with estimates ranging from $267.60 million to $281.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apptio.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.09 million. Apptio had a negative return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

APTI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Apptio to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Nomura dropped their price target on Apptio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Apptio from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Apptio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

In related news, CFO Kurt Shintaffer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sachin Gupta sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $996,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,241 shares of company stock valued at $4,501,146. 24.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apptio by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,215,000 after buying an additional 918,403 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Apptio by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,040,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,657,000 after buying an additional 600,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apptio by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 669,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after buying an additional 394,920 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Apptio during the 2nd quarter worth $13,322,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apptio by 3,597.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 372,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 362,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

APTI stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 1.62. Apptio has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $41.36.

Apptio Company Profile

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

