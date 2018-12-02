$73.51 Million in Sales Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to announce sales of $73.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.65 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $70.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $321.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $315.50 million to $325.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $329.39 million, with estimates ranging from $315.54 million to $337.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.42 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 4.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

NYSE:CLDT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.99. 360,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,044 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 136 hotels totaling 18,616 rooms/suites, comprised of 41 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,117 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,499 rooms/suites.

