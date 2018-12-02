$73.51 Million in Sales Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to announce sales of $73.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.65 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $70.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $321.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $315.50 million to $325.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $329.39 million, with estimates ranging from $315.54 million to $337.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.42 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 4.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

NYSE:CLDT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.99. 360,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,044 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 136 hotels totaling 18,616 rooms/suites, comprised of 41 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,117 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,499 rooms/suites.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply