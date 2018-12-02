$864.87 Million in Sales Expected for Twitter Inc (TWTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) will report $864.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $935.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $779.00 million. Twitter posted sales of $731.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $758.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.57 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 36.35%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Aegis increased their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised Twitter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Twitter from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

In related news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,029,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 1,166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $37,753,344.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,340,394 shares in the company, valued at $43,375,149.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,743,593 shares of company stock worth $238,801,873 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter worth about $326,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 73.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 9,933 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter worth about $118,445,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Twitter by 42.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,289,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $449,336,000 after buying an additional 3,084,415 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter worth about $414,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWTR traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.45. The stock had a trading volume of 25,827,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,579,386. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 524.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Twitter has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $47.79.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

