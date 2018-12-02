95,310 Shares in AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Purchased by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 95,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,000. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.5% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,774.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,763 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,243,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,867,000 after acquiring an additional 717,452 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,780,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,362,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,866,000 after acquiring an additional 606,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,095,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,509,000 after acquiring an additional 569,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. AbbVie had a return on equity of 2,006.63% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Argus decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.68.
In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 42,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $3,824,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,535. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.
