Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.23

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.23 and last traded at $73.29, with a volume of 3006085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.26.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

In related news, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $366,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,828.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 58,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $4,003,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,918 shares in the company, valued at $12,720,509.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,273 shares of company stock worth $19,410,942. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

