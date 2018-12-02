AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Stake Lifted by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 8,774.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,763 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 10.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 117,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 43.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 60,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 42,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $3,824,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $94.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 2,006.63% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Argus dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.68.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

