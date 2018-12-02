ACM Research Inc (ACMR) Given $18.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $18.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.10 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ACM Research an industry rank of 84 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $13.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 21,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,713. The company has a market cap of $157.05 million and a PE ratio of 18.90. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $23.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ACM Research by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 27,787 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $877,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $931,000. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

