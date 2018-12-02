Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will post sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.11 billion. Activision Blizzard posted sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year sales of $7.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $8.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. ValuEngine downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $78.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $1,639,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 12.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 155.2% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 34.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.88. 14,505,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,306,173. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $46.83 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

