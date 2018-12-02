Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS) CFO Brian Poff Sells 5,000 Shares

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CFO Brian Poff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $368,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ADUS stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. Addus Homecare Co. has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $77.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.13 million, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $137.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Addus Homecare Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 48.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,214,000 after purchasing an additional 177,827 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 87.7% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 96,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 8.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 348.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 137,945 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

