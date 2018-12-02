Adenz (DNZ) Price Reaches $0.0062 on Exchanges

Adenz (CURRENCY:DNZ) traded up 157.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Adenz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Adenz has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Adenz has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $59.00 worth of Adenz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002694 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000535 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000481 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006902 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Adenz

Adenz (CRYPTO:DNZ) is a coin. Adenz’s total supply is 4,313,912 coins. Adenz’s official website is adenz.org. Adenz’s official Twitter account is @AdenzProject.

Adenz Coin Trading

Adenz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adenz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adenz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adenz using one of the exchanges listed above.

