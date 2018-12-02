Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.00

Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 500538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
ADIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.
Read More: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.