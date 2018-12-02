Adler Real Estate (ADL) Given a €17.40 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €17.40 ($20.23) price target on Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. equinet set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €15.91 ($18.50) price target on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €18.04 ($20.98).

ADL opened at €15.10 ($17.56) on Wednesday. Adler Real Estate has a one year low of €11.78 ($13.70) and a one year high of €14.51 ($16.87).

Adler Real Estate Company Profile

Until the end of 2017, the business model of ADLER Real Estate AG comprised two fields of activity  Rental (investment properties) and Trading (inventory properties). Since ADLER ceased its trading activities the focus is solely on rental business. The business model has thus been simplified. From letting the portfolios, ADLER Real Estate AG aims to generate sufficient long-term gross rental income in order to cover all letting-related expenses and prospectively enable the company to pay a dividend to its shareholders.

