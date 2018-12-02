Advisory Research Inc. Acquires 11,497 Shares of AxoGen, Inc (AXGN)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXGN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,740,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AxoGen by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 906,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,543,000 after acquiring an additional 638,019 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,927,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in AxoGen by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 861,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,742,000 after acquiring an additional 485,754 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AxoGen by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,437,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,476,000 after acquiring an additional 377,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $33.48 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.00 and a beta of -0.27.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). AxoGen had a negative net margin of 25.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AxoGen news, General Counsel Gregory Gene Freitag sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 140,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $829,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AXGN. BidaskClub cut shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of AxoGen from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

