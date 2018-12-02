Advisory Research Inc. Invests $1.64 Million in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 28.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 43,234 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 13.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 44.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,594,000 after acquiring an additional 128,668 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 5.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

Shares of EBS opened at $72.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 45,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $3,198,615.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,428,502 shares in the company, valued at $99,695,154.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 90,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,462,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,486,901.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,454 shares of company stock worth $16,493,798. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $61.00 price objective on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus set a $80.00 price objective on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/advisory-research-inc-invests-1-64-million-in-emergent-biosolutions-inc-ebs.html.

Emergent Biosolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.