Advisory Research Inc. Sells 92,435 Shares of Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 80.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,435 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,581,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 17.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,824,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,124,000 after buying an additional 1,437,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight by 24.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,920,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,026,000 after buying an additional 1,145,140 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight by 17.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,816,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,009,000 after buying an additional 1,014,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Black Knight Inc has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $56.45.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.42 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 24.90%. Black Knight’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Knight Equity initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Black Knight from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Black Knight from $58.00 to $55.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment refers to the data and analytics solutions to the mortgage, real estate and capital markets verticals.

