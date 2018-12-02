Aeternity (AE) Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $129.70 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity token can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00013458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Radar Relay, Liqui and HADAX. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00074743 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000617 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000156 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Aeternity Token Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 273,685,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,020,472 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, DragonEX, BitMart, CoinBene, OTCBTC, FCoin, OOOBTC, Radar Relay, Bithumb, Zebpay, Mercatox, Kyber Network, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Liqui, Crex24, OKEx, BigONE, Binance, Tokenomy, Koinex, HADAX, HitBTC and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

