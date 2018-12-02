Aetna Inc (AET) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 910,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Aetna were worth $184,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aetna by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aetna by 3,076.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aetna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Aetna by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aetna by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 176,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,359,000 after acquiring an additional 18,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aetna from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $212.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.36.

AET opened at $212.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71. Aetna Inc has a 12 month low of $166.88 and a 12 month high of $213.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 billion. Aetna had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Aetna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aetna Inc will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Aetna Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

