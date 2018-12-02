Airgain Inc (AIRG) Position Boosted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 6.19% of Airgain worth $8,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIRG. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Airgain by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 81,464 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Airgain by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Airgain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.
AIRG stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. Airgain Inc has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $14.17.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airgain Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on AIRG. Cowen boosted their price objective on Airgain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Airgain from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Airgain Profile
Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.
