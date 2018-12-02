Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Research analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.21.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.81. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

In related news, VP David Aichele sold 10,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $72,751.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $45,486.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,753 shares of company stock worth $342,347 in the last ninety days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CQS Cayman LP bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,469,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 3,061.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 142,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 137,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 178,419 shares in the last quarter. 13.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

