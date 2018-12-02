Alaska Air Group (ALK) PT Raised to $102.00 at Imperial Capital

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target boosted by Imperial Capital from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.58 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.07.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

NYSE:ALK opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.53 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $58,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,703.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $200,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,380.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 50.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,584,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,941,000 after purchasing an additional 869,058 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,856.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 824,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,767,000 after purchasing an additional 796,499 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $54,117,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 248.8% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 960,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,026,000 after purchasing an additional 685,374 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 122.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,099,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,738,000 after purchasing an additional 605,047 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.