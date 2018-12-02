Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Holdings Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,225,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $222,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,584,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,941,000 after acquiring an additional 869,058 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,856.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 824,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,767,000 after purchasing an additional 796,499 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 960,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,026,000 after purchasing an additional 685,374 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,868,000 after purchasing an additional 604,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,234,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $200,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,380.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $58,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,703.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $73.26 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.53 and a one year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Macquarie set a $64.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.07.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

