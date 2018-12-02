Alchemint Standards (SDS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $0.00 and $97,809.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.93 or 0.02397537 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00126542 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00192956 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.08 or 0.09383284 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

