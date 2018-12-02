Alimera Sciences Inc (ALIM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,993 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the October 31st total of 788,569 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,853 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alimera Sciences by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,981,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 801,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alimera Sciences by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 732,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 158,790 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $447,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alimera Sciences by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.63. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.38.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALIM. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimera Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/alimera-sciences-inc-alim-sees-large-decline-in-short-interest.html.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.