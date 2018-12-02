Allegiant Travel (ALGT) PT Raised to $167.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $165.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Imperial Capital reissued an in-line rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $134.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $105.21 and a 52-week high of $181.45.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $393.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.30 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.32%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, President John Redmond purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 102,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,787,267.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 14.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 48.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

