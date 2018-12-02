Allegion PLC (ALLE) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 174,189 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Allegion were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its holdings in Allegion by 428.5% during the second quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,219,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,345,000 after acquiring an additional 988,781 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter worth about $42,036,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 81.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,131,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,560,000 after acquiring an additional 508,048 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Allegion by 374.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 468,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,680,000 after acquiring an additional 369,901 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Allegion by 3.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,640,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $601,470,000 after acquiring an additional 233,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE opened at $91.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $92.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Allegion had a return on equity of 85.03% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegion news, insider Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $287,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,043.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Allegion in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allegion in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

