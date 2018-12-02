Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 53,484 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 470,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,484 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AERI stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.99. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $660,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,924,386.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald D. Cagle acquired 2,000 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,117 shares of company stock valued at $8,007,926. 10.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright set a $78.00 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/alliancebernstein-l-p-buys-53484-shares-of-aerie-pharmaceuticals-inc-aeri.html.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.