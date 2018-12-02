Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,712 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 28,860 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Citrix Systems worth $28,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTXS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000.

In other news, Chairman Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $217,779.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 138,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,201,926.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $852,551.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,219.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,893 shares of company stock worth $2,335,582 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $108.97 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.70 and a 1 year high of $116.82. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 91.46% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $732.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cloud computing company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

