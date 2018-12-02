Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 57,540 Shares of PVH Corp (PVH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,540 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PVH were worth $31,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 34.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,066,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of PVH by 13.0% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 12.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 34.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $177.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.10.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $110.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. PVH Corp has a 52 week low of $106.63 and a 52 week high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The textile maker reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.89%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

