Allianz (ALV) PT Set at €220.00 by UBS Group

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Independent Research set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €213.61 ($248.38).

Get Allianz alerts:

FRA:ALV opened at €186.50 ($216.86) on Friday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($240.47).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.