Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 147,355 Shares of PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 884,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 147,355 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.74% of PBF Energy worth $44,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PBF. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 487,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PBF Energy by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 64,739 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 21,986.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 54,306 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in PBF Energy by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. PBF Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $53.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

