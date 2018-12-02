Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Takes $217,000 Position in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,687,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,667,179,000 after acquiring an additional 347,202 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,833,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,751,597,000 after acquiring an additional 372,456 shares during the period. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,174,404,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in United Technologies by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,752,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,539 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,194,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $586,400,000 after acquiring an additional 107,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $147.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $148.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

United Technologies stock opened at $121.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.40 and a fifty-two week high of $144.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is a boost from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

