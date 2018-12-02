Altria Group Inc (MO) Receives $68.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.43.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO opened at $54.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.13% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.