Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,491,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,753 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,534,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,133,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,690.17 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,124.74 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50. The company has a market capitalization of $826.44 billion, a PE ratio of 371.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,020.00 price target (down from $2,130.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,101.01.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,678.99, for a total value of $2,308,611.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,324,141.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,573.11, for a total transaction of $687,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,842 shares of company stock worth $46,521,741. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

