Amber Road Inc (AMBR) CEO James W. Preuninger Sells 20,000 Shares

Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) CEO James W. Preuninger sold 20,000 shares of Amber Road stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,681,057 shares in the company, valued at $15,129,513. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:AMBR opened at $8.72 on Friday. Amber Road Inc has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Get Amber Road alerts:

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 million. Amber Road had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amber Road Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Amber Road from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amber Road from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBR. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Amber Road by 25.1% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,606,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after acquiring an additional 322,586 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Amber Road by 89.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 647,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 305,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amber Road by 22.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 256,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amber Road by 16.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,205,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 170,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Amber Road by 20.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 169,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Amber Road Inc (AMBR) CEO James W. Preuninger Sells 20,000 Shares” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/amber-road-inc-ambr-ceo-james-w-preuninger-sells-20000-shares.html.

About Amber Road

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Amber Road Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amber Road and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.